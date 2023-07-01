Down in Westminster, the Government announced plans last week for new legislation to protect visiting rights in all care homes and hospitals, following my campaign with my friend and fellow MP Dan Carden to secure long-term changes to the law, writes Rutland MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

During the pandemic I fought for months until every single hospital in the UK dropped their cruel and medically illogical restrictions on partners being present during all stages of birth, as well as miscarriages and operations.

After a productive meeting with the Health and Care Minister, I am very pleased that my campaign has been successful, and the Government’s proposed legislation will ensure that no one will face unnecessary restrictions when visiting loved ones in care homes and hospitals.

Locally, I must take this opportunity to thank everyone across Rutland who took the time to submit their written representation to the Planning Inspectorate expressing concerns about the proposed Mallard Pass Solar Plant. There is still a way to go, but this represents a major milestone in the process. If you’d like to attend any of the public hearings taking place in July, please note the deadline to register is Monday, July 3.

It was a pleasure to attend the graduation of new prison officers at HMP Stocken recently and witness such an impressive display of the huge range of skills taught here. Prison Officers are some of the unsung heroes of our communities – the work they do, and the risks they face, are often hidden behind the wire. It’s great to see the hard work of the team here pay off, providing an outstanding training programme for recruits from across the country.

With a busy schedule of Summer events in Rutland now underway, amongst these it was a joy to attend Uppingham Feast Day – a lovely family day of fun. From face painting to a brilliant Punch and Judy show, we’ll definitely be returning next year and I know my children in particular will be delighted to!

Rutland’s 10th Camra Beer Festival in Oakham was a fantastic showcase of the huge range of high-quality real ale, cider and wine which we are very lucky to have on our doorsteps. Local producers included Rutland’s breweries Baker’s Dozen, The Grainstore, and a gin and rum bar run by Cap and Copper Distillery and Multum Gin Parvo – the latter was one of the wonderful local businesses who came to Parliament in December for ‘A Taste of Rutland and Melton’ event. I have to admit sampling a chocolate and vanilla beer from the Three Blind Mice brewery was definitely a first for me, so do give this unique flavour combination a go if you get the chance at next year’s festival!

Rounding off another busy week it was a pleasure to drop by local businesses in Oakham and meet some of the powerhouses behind these success stories. It was fascinating to learn more about the Bradshaw Taylor business, which first began in Oakham in 1895 trading animal supplies, and has since expanded into a global enterprise representing well-known brands such as Schöffel and Le Chameau. We are fortunate to have a great selection of high-quality brands in Oakham, and this was evident dropping into Cavells and Sigma Sports, who also provide valuable employment opportunities for many members of our communities.

Finally, I’ve recently launched a new survey on my website on inheritance tax to hear more about your views on whether the current threshold is fair and how well you understand it. If you have a few spare minutes this week, I would be grateful if you could take the time to feedback your views.