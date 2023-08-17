The MP for Rutland has launched a campaign calling for average speed cameras.

MP Alicia Kearns (Con) has started a petition to install average speed cameras along the B6047, part of the route known as the ‘Rutland TT’.

The route runs between Melton Mowbray and Market Harborough and forms part of a 100-mile circular route which also takes in the county of Rutland.

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns (Con)

The B6047 has seen a number of serious road traffic incidents recently, including a fatality, which has given it the nickname the ‘Rutland TT’ after the race route on the Isle of Man.

Mrs Kearns said: “The B6047 stretch of the ‘Rutland TT’ route has seen too many tragic road traffic incidents. Ensuring the safety of our roads across our rural communities remains a key priority for me, so if you agree please do add your name to the petition on my website.

“I need your help to ensure that our voices are heard by Leicestershire County Council, and together we can prevent these accidents from happening in the first place.”

Mrs Kearns has also launched a speeding survey to hear feedback on which local villages regularly experience speeding, and what further action could be taken by the relevant local authority.

At the moment, Rutland doesn't have any fixed speed cameras and is the only county without any.

If you would like to sign the petition, it can be found here: https://www.aliciakearns.com/campaigns/petition-install-average-speed-cameras-along-b6047