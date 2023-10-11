An MP visited Rutland Water to learn more about the training and sailing opportunities on offer.

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns (Con) met with volunteers and members from Rutland Sailability and Rutland Sailing Club during her visit.

Rutland Sailability facilitates safe and fun sailing for people with disabilities, providing accessible boats and equipment at a fully accessible venue. The group meets every Thursday and Saturday from April to October, weather permitting, and also holds a series of talks and training throughout the winter months.

Alicia Kearns visits Rutland Sailing Club. Photo: John Deane RSC

Alicia spoke to the sailors and the team of volunteers who run Rutland Sailability to learn about the specialist boats which members enjoy the use of.

Alicia also met with members of the Rutland Sailing Club, hearing about their success at the Youth and Junior Championships which took place last month.

Rutland Sailing Club’s committee explained more about the club’s role in organising open meetings, championships and training at the venue, specialising in dinghy and catamaran sailing.

Alicia said: “It was a pleasure to meet so many talented sailors, and hear more about the wonderful facilities and extensive training on offer all year round at the stunning setting of Rutland Water.

“There is so much on offer here, and we should be very proud to have such an amazing club locally which creates international winners. A huge good luck to Logan from Rutland Sailability who will be the youngest person to represent Great Britain at the Hansa World Sailing Championships in Portugal next week.

“If you’ve never sailed before, or even if you have years of experience, the courses here cater for everyone, and what better way to finish off a sail than by enjoying the beautiful views from the Clubhouse balcony!”

Rutland Sailing Club commodore, Nick Neve, said: “It was a great pleasure to welcome Alicia and her team to Rutland Sailing Club where they were able to meet a variety of members and to experience the great healthy outdoor sport of sailing. We look forward to seeing them again for some more sailing.

“During the visit Alicia learnt how Youth and Sailability groups at the Club have helped young people and adults, including those with neurodiversity, to enjoy our sport and to develop their own confidence and independence. This transcends all aspects of their lives.

“We discussed how Alicia and her team could work with Rutland Sailing Club and Rutland Sailability to develop this programme for the wider community.”

Rutland Sailing Club rear commodore, David Wilkins, added: “It was a great honour and pleasure to welcome Alicia Kearns and her team to Rutland Sailing Club where there were able to experience the great outdoor healthy sport of sailing. We hope to have converted them to become keen sailors in the future.

