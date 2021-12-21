Scout leaders have given Stamford and Bourne MP Gareth Davies a tour of their current facilities, which are in need of modernisation.

Members of 2nd Stamford Scouts are fundraising to rebuild their premises in Empingham Road.

Having heard about the plans via a Zoom meeting, Mr Davies was keen to visit the site and learn more about the project.

MP Gareth Davies, second left, with scout leaders Neil Wotherspoon, Pauline Jones, Jan Simmonds and Jo Tinker

The group has 130 members and 60 young people on its waiting list.

Group scout leader Jo Tinker said: “Gareth heard about the need to increase adult volunteers alongside the development of the physical facilities and has pledged to return in the new year to launch our new micro volunteering programme.”