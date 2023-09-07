Amendments to a bill going through Parliament could throw a spanner in the works of solar farm projects.

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns wants changes to an energy bill that would block companies from using Uyghur forced labour in China.

Mrs Kearn's first clause to the bill would block companies engaged in or benefitting from Uyghur forced labour from building large-scale projects in the UK.

A second amendment Mrs Kearns is putting forward for the bill would ban the development of solar plants on sites of more than 500 acres where 20 per cent or more of the land is considered ‘best’ for farming.

Several solar farm proposals have been made in Rutland but there is no evidence to suggest they are linked to forced labour.

While Mrs Kearns has suggested Canadian Solar, which is behind the Mallard Pass solar farm plans on the Rutland and Lincolnshire border, should be sanctioned, the company vehemently denies any links to Uyghur labour.

It says it does not reveal its supply chain because it is commercially sensitive information.

Mrs Kearns said: “By adopting my amendment, which would require solar energy companies to prove their supply chains are free of slave labour, the Government can ensure that nationally significant infrastructure projects are far more transparent, putting an end to the UK becoming a dumping ground for slave labour-produced solar.

“I have regularly called for our Government to take a stand against all forms of slave labour, and for the sanctioning of Canadian Solar. Uyghur blood labour must not stain our countryside.”

Sheffield Hallam University recently published a report into Uyghur forced labour in solar supply chains, dedicating five pages to Canadian Solar.

Responding to Mrs Kearns’ comments and the Sheffield Hallam report, a spokesperson for the company said: “Put simply, forced labour is unethical and unlawful.

“Canadian Solar does not use forced labour in its own production facilities, does not tolerate the use of forced labour in the facilities of its suppliers, and maintains strict policies to prevent forced labour.

“Alicia Kearns’ public comments on this issue appear to be founded on two reports by Sheffield Hallam University’s Forced Labour Lab.

“The most recent report explains that companies may be considered high risk based on circumstances where supply sources are ‘unknown’ to the authors, and sources therefore ‘could be from the Uyghur’.

“The report then categorises Canadian Solar as high risk due to the fact that the authors have ‘incomplete information about all [of Canadian Solar’s] suppliers’.

“In fact, neither Alicia Kearns nor Sheffield Hallam have produced any evidence linking Canadian Solar’s supply chain to forced labour.

“We believe a report based on the absence of evidence is not an appropriate basis for making reputationally damaging allegations.

“And while we take forced labour issues very seriously, we do not believe it reasonable to expect that Canadian Solar (or any other company) should be required to disclose proprietary information about its supply chain to Sheffield Hallam University in order to avoid false allegations.

“Mrs Kearns proposes to ban the development of solar plants on sites over 500 acres where over 20 per cent of the land is best and most versatile for reasons of food security.

“As the independent energy and climate intelligence unit has pointed out, new solar farms present ‘no real risk to our food security while presenting a major boost to our energy security’.

“The MP’s proposed amendment, which would have consequences nationally if adopted, is motivated by her resistance to our Mallard Pass project in her constituency.

“Mallard Pass is a nationally significant project which is expected to deliver clean and affordable energy to 92,000 homes, bolster energy security, create local jobs, and deliver community investment.

“We understand that new infrastructure projects will generate debate and we will continue to engage with local stakeholders to address their concerns in a constructive way.

“But we take issue with any false and damaging allegations regarding international human rights practices made to score points in what should be a reasonable conversation about renewable energy project development.

“Canadian Solar will continue to engage honestly with local stakeholders and will also remain committed to a traceable, ethical, and legally compliant supply chain that is free from forced labour.”

Speaking on her effort to prevent quality farmland being used for solar farms, Mrs Kearns added: “If we are serious about food security, we must protect our best and most versatile land from excessive solar development.

“For example, if Mallard Pass were to go ahead, we will lose 2,000 acres of valuable farmland. It would be foolish to sacrifice our productive agricultural land.”

Sue Holloway, who chairs the Mallard Pass Action Group, said: “The clock is ticking for the Mallard Pass Solar Farm application.

“With just over two months of examination left, the Government’s planning inspectorate then has three months to make its recommendations before February 2024, when it will land in the in-tray of the new secretary of state for energy and net zero, Claire Coutinho (Con), to make a decision.

“It is imperative, whatever the planning inspectorate recommendation, that the secretary of state is availed of all the issues.”

The Energy Bill reached the report stage in the House of Common’s on Tuesday.