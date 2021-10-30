Home addresses of councillors will be withheld from public records following the killing of MP Sir David Amess earlier this month.

Stamford and Bourne town councils adopted the move at their most recent meetings.

It will be up to individual councillors if they wish to make their address public.

Sir David Amess. Photo: PA

Email addresses will still be made available to ensure people are able to contact councillors.

Ian Simsey, town clerk for Bourne Town Council, said: “We are following what we think will be the national trend to remove home addresses from the public domain.”

The addresses will be removed both off of the South Kesteven District Council website and Bourne Parish Town Council website.

Ian added: “The members of the council need to stay protected because sometimes we discuss very sensitive issues.

“It is a matter that the council are taking very seriously.”