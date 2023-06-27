Home   News   Article

Rutland MP shows support for Oakham businesses

By Robert Alexander, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 11:13, 27 June 2023

An MP has shown her support for businesses in Oakham.

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns (Con) visited Bradshaw and Taylor, an outdoor country goods company, Cavells in Mill Street, an independent men’s and women’s designer shop, and Sigma Sports which opened in 2020 selling high-quality bicycles, clothing and accessories.

During the visit on Friday (June 23) Mrs Kearns heard about the role they play as local employers.

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns visits Bradshaw Taylor in Oakham
Rutland MP Alicia Kearns visits Bradshaw Taylor in Oakham

She said: “It was a pleasure to meet the powerhouses behind our Oakham businesses which continue to go from strength to strength.

“It was fascinating to learn more about the Bradshaw Taylor business, which first started in Oakham in 1895 trading animal supplies, and has since expanded into a global enterprise.

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns visits Sigma Sports in Oakham
Rutland MP Alicia Kearns visits Sigma Sports in Oakham
Rutland MP Alicia Kearns visits Cavells in Oakham
Rutland MP Alicia Kearns visits Cavells in Oakham

“We are very fortunate to have such high-quality brands locally, providing significant employment opportunities for members of our communities, and not to mention a vast range of fantastic clothes and products on our doorsteps.”

