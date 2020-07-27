A Stamford couple were joined by a special guest as they continued with their ‘walking for water’ challenge.

George and Jan Hetherington, along with family friend Tim Brabbs, are aiming to walk to Osupukiai from Stamford - a distance of 4,228 miles.

This is with the goal to fund the building of a well for the Maasai people of Osupukiai in Kenya, providing the community with a supply of fresh, clean water.