Rutland MP Alicia Kearns is hosting a public meeting so residents can pose questions to the developers of the proposed solar farm Mallard Pass.

Mrs Kearns (Con) is chairing the meeting on April 7 at Essendine Village Hall, which will take the form of a question and answer session.

Any resident living in Rutland or Melton can register to attend but as numbers are limited, there will be a ballot for tickets and priority will be given to those living closest to the proposed site.

Unless invited, residents of other constituencies will be unable to attend, with Mrs Kearns saying this was due to parliamentary rules around meeting with non-constituents.

People can also submit questions in advance but do not have to.

To find out more or to register visit https://www.aliciakearns.com/events/public-meeting-mallard-pass