An MP visited a British Army base to learn about dog training and the support available for military personnel.

On Tuesday last week (August 1), Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland, visited St George’s Barracks, North Luffenham.

She said: “It was fascinating to see the incredible working dogs in action.

Alicia Kearns MP at St George’s Barracks

“Our armed forces are such a credit to our communities, and learning first-hand about the work of dog and handler, and the bond between them, was very special.”

The 1st Military Working Dog Regiment performed a training demonstration involving a handler in a decoy suit and a patrol Belgian shepherd dog.

Mrs Kearns also toured the camp visiting the veterinary clinic, welfare centre, fitness facilities, the officers’ mess and accommodation.

1st Military Working Dog Regiment demonstration

“Here in Rutland we have the largest military population in the UK, so this was a valuable opportunity to discuss what more support we can provide for the serving, veterans and their families in our communities, as they all sacrifice so much to serve our nation,” she added.

by Kate Evans