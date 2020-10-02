Owners of a Stamford-based business received a visit from two MPs to discuss the effects of coronavirus and Brexit.

On Friday last week MP Gareth Davies (Con) and minister for international trade Ranil Jayawardena (Con), visited the team at eBadges to find out more about the business - which has previously benefited from Government grants and funding.

Andrew Vear, who co-owns the business with wife Philippa, said: “We bought the business in 2007 and it had been around for about 30 years prior but on more of a promotional scale rather than properly a badge business.