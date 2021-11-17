'Mr Bean' is parking his Mini in a town centre just in time to raise money for Children in Need day.

Dean Hibbitt impersonates the world-famous TV comic character Mr Bean and is asking people to pop along for a chat and a chance to support the cause.

Dean, who has been impersonating Mr Bean since 2018, has always been told he looks like the actor.

He watched the wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, from the streets of Windsor and was bombarded by fans of Mr Bean.

He lives in Oakham where he has a Mr Bean taxi business, his car a made-up London cab that has been made to look like the character's car.

Dean said: "Children in Need is really important because it helps children from all sorts of different backgrounds."

Every year, Dean helps fundraise for Children in Need and has raised a considerable amount for the charity.

In 2018 alone, he raised £450.

When he isn't fundraising, Dean also has a Mr Bean themed hot dog stand on a Tuesday and Saturday in Melton and Oakham.

'Mr Bean' will be in Stamford High Street tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday.

Dean hopes to raise £1,000 this year for Children in Need.