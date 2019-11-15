Stamford has a special visitor today, who is raising funds for Children in Need.

'Mr Bean' arrived in town in his green Mini around 10.30am and will be here until 3-4pm.

Clutching his teddy bear and battered brown briefcase, Mr Bean was proving a hit with the public.

Gallery1

Dean Hibbitt of Oakham has been dressing up as Mr Bean for about a year.

"I started in Oakham last year for Children In Need. I do this because I look like the actor Rowan Atkinson. I do it for a lot of charities."

Dean, who is 50 and operates Dean's Taxis in Oakham, even went to Windsor last year for the Royal Wedding of Meghan and Harry.

He did not see the couple as he went around the streets of Windsor in character.

"That's when it got quite big. I dress up twice a month for children's parties and weddings. I support lots of charities, including Comic Relief, as well as Children in Need."

Dean says people loves seeing him as Mr Bean.

"Some people think it's thereal Mr Bean. Everyone enjoys seeing the character. He's very popular."

Among the shoppers were 'Natalie', who like others popped some coins into Mr Bean's bucket.

She added: "He's reasonably realistic. He's brought a smile today."