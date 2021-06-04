A new phone system is currently being installed at Lakeside’s GP surgeries in Stamford.

This week work was being carried out to the system at St Mary’s Medical Centre in Wharf Road, and next week phones at the Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road will be overhauled. Both services are due to 'go live' on Thursday (June 10).

The move follows hundreds of complaints from patients who found themselves in a queue that could keep them on hold for up to an hour. It was also prone to cutting people off before they got to speak to a receptionist.

Patients will be able to request a call back rather than holding on the line

Diane Simes, who has been brought in as transformation manager at Lakeside Stamford, said: “With the new system people won’t have to hold on the phone. They can request a ‘call back’ and as soon as a receptionist is free their number will be redialled automatically.”

Further details about the phone system will be put on the Lakeside Stamford website next week.