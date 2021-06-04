New phone system for Lakeside Stamford patients being installed at St Mary's Medical Centre and Sheepmarket Surgery
A new phone system is currently being installed at Lakeside’s GP surgeries in Stamford.
This week work was being carried out to the system at St Mary’s Medical Centre in Wharf Road, and next week phones at the Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road will be overhauled. Both services are due to 'go live' on Thursday (June 10).
The move follows hundreds of complaints from patients who found themselves in a queue that could keep them on hold for up to an hour. It was also prone to cutting people off before they got to speak to a receptionist.
Diane Simes, who has been brought in as transformation manager at Lakeside Stamford, said: “With the new system people won’t have to hold on the phone. They can request a ‘call back’ and as soon as a receptionist is free their number will be redialled automatically.”
Further details about the phone system will be put on the Lakeside Stamford website next week.
- Lakeside Stamford is undergoing a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection next week. This will provide the GP services with a new rating - it was last inspected in 2019 when it was rated ‘good’. According to the CQC, the ratings help people choose their care providers.
- Lakeside Stamford Patient Participation Group has been reformed under a new chairman, Keith Spurr. Mr Spurr, who lives in Stamford, said: "I am pleased that PPG has been reformed with the focus on supporting Lakeside in developing a number of initiatives to improving its health services. We thank the efforts of the previous members of the PPG during a very difficult time. We have to develop our priorities and our team so that we can be an effective PPG in being a voice for Lakeside patients."