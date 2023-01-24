A vandal has been told to 'grow up' after he was captured on CCTV using a mug to smash a window.

Gooch's coffee shop in Castle Street is the latest Stamford business to become a victim of vandalism.

A group of four people - three men and a woman - were caught on CCTV in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 22).

One of the men, who was dressed in a white top and blue jeans, was seen just before 3am throwing a mug at Gooch's, causing the window to smash. The group are then seen running off.

Chelsea Cantwell, manager, said: "It is immature behaviour. We work hard and don't expect things like this to happen.

"It is not just us this has happened to.

"It is a pretty town but people are going out of their way to smash things up and cause damage to property."

The café was forced to close on Sunday as a result of the damage and staff are currently waiting for the window to be replaced.

Gooch's also underwent a refurbishment last year and some of the new tiling was damaged.

The item used to smash the window was a mug with the word 'gangster' on which has left Chelsea even more frustrated.

"It makes you feel targeted," she said.

"It wasn't a beer bottle or a fist after a drunken fight, it makes you feel like they have gone out of their way to do this."

Business owners have shared CCTV of the area that night to give a clear view of what the alleged offender and the group were doing and where they went.

As well as reporting the incident to the police Chelsea has shared one of the videos on Facebook with a view to those responsible being brought to justice, or at least be embarrassed.

A number of people have messaged her with the names of those captured in the CCTV footage.

"They need to grow up and realise this actually affects people," said Chelsea.

"They think it is funny but if you got them down here to pay for the damage or if someone did that to their property would they think it's funny then?"

From reviewing the CCTV she also believes it was members of the same group who allegedly dumped a traffic cone in the River Welland at The Meadows.

Lincolnshire Police is urging anyone with information on the incident to get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 94 of January 22.