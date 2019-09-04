Rutland County Museum is undergoing scheduled maintenance work throughout September and October but will remain open to visitors as normal.

Work to repair and restore parts of the Museum’s roof began on Monday (September 2) and is expected to take eight weeks to complete.

Scaffolding will be in place around the Museum’s main entrance and along part of Catmos Street, while a small number of spaces in South Street car park will be reserved for contractors carrying out the works.

Public access to the site will be maintained throughout and there will be no change to opening hours for visitors.

Coun Lucy Stephenson, cabinet member for culture and leisure at Rutland County Council, said: “These are really welcome and important works that will make a big difference to what is a much-loved attraction for residents and visitors alike.

“We hope to keep any inconvenience to an absolute minimum and would like to thank people in advance for their patience.

“While there will be some very visible signs of ongoing repair work, such as scaffolding on the outside of the building, I’d like to remind everyone that the Museum is open as normal and free for visitors of all ages.”

Rutland County Museum is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, with a packed programme of events and activities taking place throughout the year.

This includes a special exhibition about schools in the Victorian and Edwardian eras, opening in September, and the unveiling of a special new artefact in October.

Rutland County Museum welcomed more than 18,000 visitors last year and entry is free of charge.

The Museum is open from 10am 4pm on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

