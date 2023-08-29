A festival to celebrate diversity offered people a relaxing way to spend the Bank Holiday.

Stamford Diversity Festival is in its third year and has continued to be a success in the eyes of organisers and those enjoying food, music and entertainment on Stamford Recreation Ground.

First on stage was King Don Steel Drums, a locally based steel band that set the holiday spirit in motion.

Enjoying the entertainment. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford Showstoppers then entertained with a vibrant rendition of Grease, before Gabriella Pineda Rodrigues sang Kate Bush songs in her mezzo-soprano style, and duetted with Peterborough rap artist Xidus Pain.

After a poetry segment, Ukrainian-influenced band Muha performed, and was later followed by reggae and Latino music.

Meanwhile, people who weren’t relaxing on chairs and blankets they had brought to the Rec could enjoy browsing the stalls, which included handmade jewellery, bric-a-brac, games, and art by Stamford artist Karen Neale, and by Naomi Willis – known as ‘Nomes’.

Artists Paul Kneen and Tony Nero. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Food was in plentiful supply, ranging from Jamaican and Mexican, to Indian and Thai dishes, that could be washed down with cocktails or with drinks from the King’s Cliffe Brewery bar, where alongside a professional pint-puller, Stamford mayor Andy Croft could be found serving the wines, spirits, ciders and soft drinks.

Yvette Diaz-Munoz from Stamford Diversity Group said they had made some subtle changes to improve on last year’s festival, and would continue to do so to ensure next year’s is the very best set up for festival-goers.

“The idea is that it is a fun, free event for everyone, celebrating music and food from around the world,” she said.

“Therefore anything the event raises to support Project Konstantin through collections on the day is a bonus.”

Having family fun at the festival. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Project Konstantin is a humanitarian aid coalition backed by former soldier Jack Bon Holly, who has given up his Stamford home to volunteer as a medivac driver for the project.

Youngsters from Ukraine. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Singer Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Ukrainian singer-songwriter Iryna Muha. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Ellie Turner and two-year-old daughter Ayorkor Adamah. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Vivienne Harris and Kerian Turrakhia. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Harry Li and Emma Louise. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Dianne and Fiona. Photo: Chris Lowndes

People brought chairs and rugs to relax on the Rec. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Kristal Destiny storytelling. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The event had a family-friendly atmosphere. Photo: Chris Lowndes

