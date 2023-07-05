Music lovers enjoyed a showcase of local talent at the return of Rock on the Rec.

Stamford and District Lions Club pulled together a range of performers for their annual event including March to the Grave, who took part for the first time.

Soul Rendition, The Tin Pigeons, Smokestack Blues, Clutching at Straws and Los Cojones were also part of the line up at the Recreation Ground in Stamford on Sunday.

Cheers! Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lions club president Gill Clarke said: “Lots of lovely people came along and we enjoyed some brilliant music.

“We did raise a few pennies for our charities but Rock on the Rec is mostly about offering a free community fun day. We all had a brilliant time.”

Visitors had the opportunity to browse a selection of stalls and visit a medium. They could even start their Christmas shopping early at a festive stall run by the Lions club members.

Members of Stamford and District Lions Club Rob Carrott, Lisa Dwyer, Andrew Wilcox, David Pope, Alasdair MacInnes and Jane Amaral. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“We’ve got a lot of Christmas stock so thought we might as well get it out,” said Gill. “It got a few laughs.”

The next events in the club calendar will be Santa’s grotto at the Stamford Christmas market and the Christmas tree festival at St John’s Church.

The club currently has five members who organise the events but they are keen to recruit more. For more details visit www.stamfordlions.org or find Stamford and District Lions Club on Facebook.

The club also provides a talking newspaper service, delivering recordings of the Stamford Mercury by post for 51 weeks of the year. It is a free service which the club has offered for more than 40 years. Call 03458 334327 for more details.

Stamford mayor Andy Croft opens Rock on the Rec

Stamford Medicover for Ukraine. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Rock on the Rec. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Recreation Ground was packed with people. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Freya Walkin, three, Grace Holland, six, show off their face painting. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Families enjoyed picnics while listening to the music. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Entertainment on the main stage. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Two-year-old Ewan Tack enjoying his day. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the music. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Rock on the Rec returned to Stamford. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Soaking up the atmosphere. Photo: Chris Lowndes

