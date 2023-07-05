Stamford and District Lions Club hosts Rock on the Rec
Music lovers enjoyed a showcase of local talent at the return of Rock on the Rec.
Stamford and District Lions Club pulled together a range of performers for their annual event including March to the Grave, who took part for the first time.
Soul Rendition, The Tin Pigeons, Smokestack Blues, Clutching at Straws and Los Cojones were also part of the line up at the Recreation Ground in Stamford on Sunday.
Lions club president Gill Clarke said: “Lots of lovely people came along and we enjoyed some brilliant music.
“We did raise a few pennies for our charities but Rock on the Rec is mostly about offering a free community fun day. We all had a brilliant time.”
Visitors had the opportunity to browse a selection of stalls and visit a medium. They could even start their Christmas shopping early at a festive stall run by the Lions club members.
“We’ve got a lot of Christmas stock so thought we might as well get it out,” said Gill. “It got a few laughs.”
The next events in the club calendar will be Santa’s grotto at the Stamford Christmas market and the Christmas tree festival at St John’s Church.
The club currently has five members who organise the events but they are keen to recruit more. For more details visit www.stamfordlions.org or find Stamford and District Lions Club on Facebook.
The club also provides a talking newspaper service, delivering recordings of the Stamford Mercury by post for 51 weeks of the year. It is a free service which the club has offered for more than 40 years. Call 03458 334327 for more details.
