A music festival is to return to a village next month with six live performances spread across 10 days.

The Thistleton Music Festival made its debut at the village church of St Nicholas last year and returns from Thursday, May 11 to Saturday, May 20.

It was launched to establish the church as a village hub, having avoided the threat of closure in 2017, and to bring live music to rural communities.

Operatic duo Trovatori will bring the festival to a close

The Scops Arts Trust charity has once again supported the festival.

“The grant means that we can offer music locally, with tickets at heavily subsidised rates,” said organiser Beverley Hancock.

“And in these days where small rural churches may be threatened with closure because of falling congregations, it's also an example of how these buildings can be put to good use for the benefit of the local community.”

The Thistleton Music Festival runs at St Nicholas Church from May 11 to May 20

Tickets for each concert are £5 for adults and £2.50 for under 19s, and there is a 10 per cent discount if you book two events and 20 per cent for all five concerts.

The festival kicks off on Thursday, May 11 with Peterborough choir St Peter's Singers performing music by, among others, Ralph Vaughn Williams, John Rutter, Henry Purcell, and Samuel Barber.

Soloists from Oakham School perform the following night, before a concert by harpist Eleanor Turner and cellist Claire O'Connell on the first Saturday and a free Songs of Praise concert on Sunday afternoon.

The Highly Strung String Trio, who have played with leading UK orchestras, perform on Friday, and operatic duo Trovatori complete the programme on Saturday.

To book and for full details, visit www.thistleton-music.org or email administrator@thistletonchurch.org and call 07751 398466.

All evening concerts begin at 7.30pm.