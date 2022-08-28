Plans for Willoughby’s Bar and Club in Silver Lane, Stamford to have music on terrace
A nightclub terrace could benefit from music as plans are submitted to enhance the business.
Willoughby’s Bar and Club in Silver Lane, Stamford is seeking permission to scrap a planning condition which forbids music from being played outside.
Nick Pistolas has applied to South Kesteven District Council to play relaxing tunes in the nightclub’s outdoor terrace due to increasing ‘customer demand’.