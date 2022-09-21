Fans of comic opera can be mesmerised by a performance of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Sorcerer.

The award-winning Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players celebrate the group's 70th anniversary this year with a run at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre in Broad Street from October 12 to 15.

This year one of the youngest members is Julia Salmon, who first appeared in a Gilbert and Sullivan when she eight, and is now 11.

Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre

She follows in a family tradition - as well as her mum and uncle, her grandparents, Margaret and Ken Wainwright have been performing in Gilbert and Sullivan operettas since the 1980s.

Also 11 is Harry Simmons, who said he joined the society to develop his singing and acting skills "in a fun way".

The society welcomes new members to perform, or to be involved backstage.

Anita Chipperfield, Margaret Wainwright, Julie Staffieri and Ken Wainwright in Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players' production of The Sorcerer back in October 1996

Those interested in any aspect of the group, and would like more information, can contact director Ruth Palmer by emailing ireson511@btinternet.com or phoning 07592 030659.

Tickets for The Sorcerer are £16 (£15 concessions and £8 children) from 01780 766455 or www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

