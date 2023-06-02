Musical theatre icon and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber visited Grimsthorpe Castle as part of BBC television show Who Do You Think You Are?

A film crew visited the castle, near Bourne, in November to film scenes for the episode which was aired on BBC One last night (Thursday, June 1).

During the episode – the first in the 20th season of the show which follows celebrities as they uncover their family’s distant past – historians revealed that Andrew’s 12-times great-grandmother, Katherine Willoughby, had married the Duke of Suffolk, Charles Brandon. But the Duke had bought her wardship from Henry VIII for the modern equivalent of £1.1 million while she was still a child – a fact Andrew was shocked to learn.

Andrew Lloyd Webber at the Theatre Royal. Photo: Wall to Wall/Stephen Perry

Katherine inherited the title of Baroness Willoughby de Eresby and vast estates in Suffolk and Lincolnshire, including Grimsthorpe, at the age of eight.

After marrying Charles Brandon, the Duke of Suffolk, at the age of 14, the couple moved to Grimsthorpe Castle.

On learning this, Andrew said: “I have been to Grimsthorpe quite recently and I had absolutely no idea there was any family connection with the place.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber films BBC show 'Who Do You Think You Are' at Grimsthorpe Castle with castle curator Emma Miller and historian Sarah Gristwood

During his visit to the castle, he met curator Emma Miller who described Katherine as someone who was “quite naughty” and “spoke her mind”.

He also learned more about Katherine’s second husband Richard Bertie, his 12-times great-grandfather.

Andrew Lloyd Webber films BBC show 'Who Do You Think You Are' at Grimsthorpe Castle with castle curator Emma Miller and historian Sarah Gristwood

Grimsthorpe Castle was closed for several days of filming in September and October but staff said it was for a much larger production with more details to be revealed in the coming months.

Lucie VonCarthy​, marketing and events lead for the castle, said: “The crew for ‘Who Do You Think You Are’ were here during a closed day in early November (hence Andrew’s large warm coat as the castle was a little chilly!)

“Having just accommodated a large-scale production, it was refreshing to welcome a smaller crew just for one day.

Grimsthorpe Castle featured on BBC's 'Who Do You Think You Are?

“Interestingly, Andrew was in the area last summer and popped in for a flying visit as Grimsthorpe Castle is one of his favourites! So he was so shocked and excited to learn that he had connections with our very own Katherine Willoughby.

“Our curator, Emma Miller, who is also part of the Willoughby family through marriage, met Andrew on arrival and they were soon chatting away like old friends about the rich history of Grimsthorpe.

“I was so pleased with the final cut, there were some beautiful shots of the Castle and it’s brilliant to have a light shone on us as I do feel that we are Lincolnshire’s best kept secret!”

The episode is still available to view on BBC iPlayer.