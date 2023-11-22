After almost two decades, a Stamford singer is returning to play a gig ‘where it all began’.

Sam Wakefield, 35, left Stamford and moved to Beijing in China in 2014 where he created a band, Joker’s Belief.

The band headlined many shows and played at some of the country's top festivals, however as covid hit everything changed.

Joker's Belief band members. Photo: Leszek Stefanowicz

Sam, who now lives in Sheffield, said: “I continued to play in China a little longer but it wasn’t the same during or after covid so I decided to move back to the UK in September 2021.

“I missed the band.

“As a lot of our members couldn’t come back because of visa problems I started to recruit members and create a new line-up.”

The Sheffield-based band now consists of Sam, Claire Courtney, Matt Folks, Harry Phillipson and JP Fernandez, and creates similar, but ‘a bit groovier’, music.

The group has been playing gigs around the country and on Saturday, December 9 will perform at the Voodoo Lounge in Mama Liz's, Stamford.

Sam believes the last time he played in the town was when he was 16 and at a Stamford Endowed Schools concert, where he was a pupil.

Sam, who works for the Secret Sessions Academy helping aspiring artists, said: “I am really excited to do a homecoming show - it has been a long time coming.

“I’m happy to play where it all began.”

He added ‘it definitely won’t be the last’ Stamford performance.

Sam’s parents used to own the Hole in The Wall pub and Charlie’s Nightclub in Cheyne Lane, Stamford which is where his passion for music first started.

Tickets for the concert at the Voodoo Lounge can be bought on the door or via social media @jokersbelief. Doors open 7.30pm.