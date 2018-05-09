Mutt’s Nutts celebrating after £1,000 donation

A Stamford-based charity is celebrating after receiving a £1000 surprise donation from online shopping giants Amazon.

The Mutts Nutts Rescue, which became a registered charity in 2013, supports elderly people in the community who can no longer care for the pets by themselves.

The charity was nominated for support by Andrew Pinnock, who works at Amazon in Peterborough.

Terry Cook, chairperson at The Mutts Nutts Dog Rescue said: “We’d like to take the chance to say a big thank you to the team at Amazon for this very generous donation.

“It came very much out the blue, It was fantastic. Andrew has used our services in the past and this donation is a wonderful testament to the people we serve.”

Amazon Peterborough site leader Martin Cox said: “The Mutts Nutts Rescue does some incredible work in the community, looking out for dog and cat lovers who need a helping hand.

“The guys that work there are very passionate about what they do and we couldn’t have been happier when a member of our team nominated such a brilliant cause for support.”

The money will be used to improve the group’s foster facilities , buy specialist dietary food and vet bills.

To celebrate the donation, team members from Amazon visited the charity.

Terry said: “It was great having some of the team over to see first-hand what we do here at The Mutts Nutts.”

To find out more visit www.themuttsnutts.com.