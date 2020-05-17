Stamford worker's nightmare after falling through cracks of Government's coronavirus furlough scheme
Published: 12:01, 17 May 2020
A distraught worker has been left with no income after ‘falling through the cracks’ of the Government’s job retention scheme.
Maria Allen, 37, from Stamford, fears she will end up having a breakdown after racking up credit card debt and plundering her life savings.
She is one of thousands nationwide who could not be furloughed as they were between jobs when the lockdown came into effect.
