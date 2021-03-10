Environmental experts have praised people for reporting the appearance of a bright green substance in Stamford's millstream.

The mysterious matter was reported to Environment Agency at 1pm on Tuesday, when it was spotted coming from an outflow in Bath Row.

One Mercury reader described it as "looking like Flash floor cleaner".

Andy Sadler, the Environment Agency's catchment coordinator for the Welland and Nene rivers, praised those who had reported it to them so that officers could investigate. The reason for the discolouration is not yet known.

Chris French, project manager for the Welland Rivers Trust said: "Sometimes dyes are used to trace watercourses and drainage connections, and if this is the case it should be eco-friendly."

Report suspected pollution of rivers and watercourses immediately to the Environment Agency emergency hotline on 0800 80 70 60.