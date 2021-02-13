The sudden flooding of an underground well has sparked an appeal to discover the cause.

In the 35 years Colin Bell Menswear has sat on top of an historic well in Sheep Market, Stamford, the water level has remained low, despite the nearby river bursting its banks and many deluges of rain and snow.

But on Tuesday the well’s water level spilled over into the shop’s cellar, leaving co-owners Colin Bell and Nick Elson scratching their heads.

Firefighters attempt to pump out the well at Colin Bell in Sheep Market, Stamford

“Firefighters came to pump it out, but water kept coming back,” said Nick, who said the water had been about 3ft deep and down a 15ft well shaft last time he had looked.

“We have contacted Anglian Water, the Environment Agency and Lincolnshire County Council. No one seems able to help, but perhaps an underground channel somewhere has become blocked or been closed off?”

While the water is clean and clear, Nick is keen to fix the issue before it makes the shop damp.

Do you know what has changed to cause the well to flood? Email potential solutions to this mystery to shop@colinbellmenswear.co.uk