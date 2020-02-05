Mystery surrounds filming at Burghley House

A film crew is at Burghley House near Stamford this morning - and its Orangery restaurant will be closed as a result on Wednesday and Thursday next week (February 12 and 13).

Staff were remaining tight-lipped about what was being filmed, with visitors mainly unaffected because the house is still closed for Winter. However, the grounds are open.

The stately home has been the backdrop for plenty of TV programmes and films in the past, including the Antiques Roadshow and Pride and Prejudice.

Burghley House

Back in October it was closed for 12 days while hit Netflix show The Crown was filmed there, starring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

If you know what is being filmed this time, e-mail smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk