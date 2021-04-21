Mystery surrounds filming at Burghley House

A film crew is in the process of setting up at Burghley House.

Staff are remaining secretive about what is set to be filmed, but have confirmed that it will have no impact on people visiting the park and gardens, or when the house reopens next month.

It has not been confirmed how long filming will take place for.

Burghley House

People strolling through the park near Stamford this week have been able to spot crews preparing the set.

The stately home has been the backdrop for plenty of TV programmes and films in the past, including the Antiques Roadshow and Pride and Prejudice.

In recent years, the 16th century country house has been a setting in the Netflix-original drama, The Crown, which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.

