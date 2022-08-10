A town centre hairdressers has been shut for two days, leaving clients scratching their heads.

The Oliver Lee Salon in St George's Street, Stamford, was shut yesterday (Tuesday) and again this morning, and no one from the business could be contacted by the Mercury.

A client, who turned up for a booked appointment yesterday, said she had not received any message telling her not to attend but found the salon closed.

She added that she had tried to call the salon and a message told her the 'called number does not exist'.

The Mercury has made several attempts to contact the salon, including messaging its owner through social media, but has been unsuccessful.