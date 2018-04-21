Nail artist Catalano

A nail artist is celebrating after she was named as a finalist for Natural Nail Specialist of the Year at the Scratch Stars Awards 2018.

Antonia Catalano, 29, who lives in Deeping St James and owns Polished Nails and Beauty in Wansford, was overwhelmed to be named as one of only five finalists in the running for the award.

The awards are presented by leading industry publication Scratch Magazine and are in their seventh year, recognising talent and achievement within the professional nail industry.

Antonia will now attend the final judging on May 14 at The London College of Beauty Therapy, where she will put her skills to the test on a live model and be interviewed by a panel of expert judges who will decide the winner.

The recognition is all the more important to Antonia who only became a nail artist a few years ago - she previously worked at a nursery.

Antonia, pictured above, said: “I can’t put into words how much this means to me, I’m overwhelmed and so grateful to have been announced as a finalist amongst some amazingly talented techs. I just hope I can keep calm and perform well on the judging day.”

All the finalists will be invited to attend the Scratch Summer Party at Tropicana Beach Club, Covent Garden on July 15, where the winners of 18 categories will be revealed by a celebrity host.

Photo: Lee Hellwing