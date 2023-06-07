Nancy Titman may have turned 105, but in her mind she still feels like a 25-year-old.

Fortunately, the spritely former teacher has plenty of energy left, and a pin-sharp mind to accompany it.

Celebrating her birthday at home in Deeping St James with four generations of her family, Nancy enjoyed bubbly and homemade lemon cake, along with about 100 cards including one from King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Nancy Titman celebrating her 105th birthday

“I’ve had a lovely day,” said Nancy, who was born at 9 Bridge Street, Deeping St James, on June 2, 1918.

Having attended The Cross School in Deeping St James, Nancy - who was Christened Edith Swift - went to Stamford High School before training to be a teacher at St Peter’s College in Peterborough.

She taught in Fulham in the 1930s before the Second World War meant evacuation to Buckinghamshire. She then worked in Hayes in Middlesex before returning home to marry Robert Titman from Northborough in 1947.

Nancy Titman celebrating her 105th birthday

“He was in the Eighth Army and took part in the siege of Tobruk,” said Nancy.

“We were friends and both dancing mad.”

Nancy then taught in Deeping St Nicholas for 21 years and, as a result, still has ex-pupils, now well into their 70s, who say ‘hello’ and remember her.

Children remain an important part of Nancy’s life - she and Robert had four: Anthea, Bob, Marion and Deb, and Nancy now has nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, with four generations of the family living in the Deepings.

On her birthday she was surrounded by family members.

Nancy is a published author and, aged 96, wrote a book about her younger life in the Deepings.

“I’ve still got my wits about me and enjoy visitors,” she said. “I just wish I’d kept up better with technology so I could use a tablet or mobile phone.”

Nancy, who lost Robert in 1985, refused to let the bereavement overtake her life and she continued to enjoy holidays with friends in the 1990s, travelling to Scotland and Ireland by car.

She still plays Scrabble each week - although admits her eldest granddaughter, Mim, does tend to win these days. Mim puts this down to her grandmother having “taught me so well”.

Nancy also writes copious letters to keep in touch with family and friends, and has great memories to share, including her appearance on ITV’s This Morning with Richard and Judy, thanks to owning what is possibly the oldest hot cross bun, baked on Good Friday in 1821.

“It was a fantastic experience,” she said with a big smile.