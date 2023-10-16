A teenager who urgently needs a kidney transplant has been rewarded for his efforts to help others.

Rutland schoolboy Charlie was diagnosed with life-threatening chronic kidney disease at the age of eight and went into renal failure three years later.

Since then he has been waiting for a kidney transplant and undergone grueling medical procedures, but that hasn’t stopped his desire to do good.

Rutland teenager Charlie received a British Citizen Youth Award

Charlie has raised more than £17,000 for charity and is now supporting the Kidney Research UK Christmas Campaign to increase awareness of conditions like his.

Charlie’s commitment saw him receive a British Citizen Youth Award in London.

Now in its eighth year, the scheme celebrates young people who have made a positive impact on their communities and wider society. The medals were presented at The Palace of Westminster on Thursday last week.

Charlie said he campaigns “so other children and young people don’t have to suffer” like he has and can enjoy their childhood.

His mum Melina said: “I was honoured and privileged to accompany Charlie to the Palace of Westminster.”

The British Citizen Youth Awards are hosted in partnership with Specsavers and company founder Dame Mary Perkins presented the medals. Charlie also met former Pussycat Dolls member Kimberley Wyatt.

Awards director Mike Faulkner said: “It is both heartening and uplifting to know that so many young people are consciously contributing to causes such as the environment, climate change activism, ecology, and creating awareness and fundraising for hospitals and charities.

“The youth of today are truly the leaders of tomorrow.”