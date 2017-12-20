Nativity is on par with Hollywood hit

Pupils and staff at a Deepings primary school were inspired by a hit Hollywood film to recreate their nativity outside for the whole community to enjoy.

More than 120 children from Key Stage 1 at Linchfield Community Primary School in Deeping St James performed their end-of-term nativity play to not just proud parents and grandparents, but to the whole community on the back of a lorry in the school grounds on Friday last week.

Inspired by the Christmas film Nativity, headteacher Andy Fowkes was determined to pull off something spectacular this year, backed by his senior leadership team. Every house in the community was leaflet-dropped about the performance, as well as posts on social media.

And as our pictures above show, dozens of people from the community attended to see the production which included real donkeys and the Peterborough Big Band.

As well as the nativity, there was also the school’s annual Christmas fair, including stalls hosted by school pupils, a hog roast and warming mulled wine. The raffle completely sold out for the first time ever and such was the popularity of the event that more than double what is normally raised was taken - although the exact figure is still being tallied and could rise even higher.

Andy said he was delighted with how the event went.

“I saw the film Nativity years ago and I thought it would be great to try and replicate it. It was absolutely brilliant and all the children were fantastic, especially considering that they only got the chance to rehearse on the lorry a few hours beforehand,” he said

“It was great to get the whole community involved and see what we do here.

But asked whether he was looking to replicate the event next year, Andy mischievously said: “I’ve got something even bigger planned for next year!”