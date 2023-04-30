I started making nature notes at the age of 11, shortly after joining the Young Ornithologists Club; the junior branch of the RSPB, writes Notes on Nature columnist Ian Misselbrook.

Apart from a few lapses when girls and motorbikes dominated my interests, I have been keeping a nature diary ever since then. One thing that this has enabled me to do is to chart the progress of spring. I do this by recording the blooming of flowers, the emergence of butterflies and the departure and arrival of migrant birds.

The blooming of spring flowers is certainly a good indication of climate change with bluebells for example, in full bloom in early April, probably three weeks earlier than I would have observed them in the 1960’s. The arrival of migrant birds is a far less reliable indicator of global warming and has more to do with the weather, particularly the strength and direction of prevailing winds.

Little ringed plover

As I write the easterly winds have caused migrant wading birds such as bar-tailed godwits to change course from a normal route up the east coast to flying up the Seven estuary and then progress northwards inland, dropping in at our local flooded gravel pits and reservoirs.

Many of the migrant birds seen in our area are only pausing in their migration to nesting grounds further north such as wheatears, a moorland species and most of the waders. One of the few exceptions is a delightful small wading bird that has adapted life to take advantage of the habitat provided by gravel pits, even some that are still being worked. This is the little- ringed plover.

Peacock butterfly on a dandelion. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Unlike its cousin, the ringed plover which prefers sandy beaches on the coast, the little ringed plover favoured shingle spits in fast flowing rivers and streams, but it has readily adapted to nest in superficially similar habitats in gravel pits. These delightful waders can also be found on man made gravelly islands on nature reserves such as those on Rutland Water. Little-ringed plovers are most easily distinguished from their cousins by darker legs and a prominent orbital ring around the eye.

As far as observing insects was concerned March was a wash-out; unsurprising, as it was the wettest March for over 40 years. However, April has been much kinder and I have now noted a record nine species of butterfly in the garden by the 17th of the month. One important source of spring nectar for butterflies, bees and other pollinators is the much maligned, dandelion. My friends think that I am daft because I always mow around a few dandelions, but I am sure that the insects are very grateful!