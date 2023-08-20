Nature is amazingly resilient, writes nature columnist Ian Misselbrook.

The few sunny spells during July and early August witnessed the immediate emergence of butterflies, day flying moths and other insects, making the most of the limited sunshine. Red admirals and peacock butterflies seem to be especially abundant but the butterflies whose larvae (caterpillars) eat grass, such as meadow browns and ringlets, are noticeably thin on the ground. This is probably due to the prolonged drought of 2022 when their food plants were shrivelled and dried up.

Hummingbird hawkmoths are regular visitors to our garden, favouring a large profusely flowering salvia plant of a variety called Hot Lips!

A juvenile stilt at RSPB Frampton Marsh. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

No-one can deny the mounting evidence of climate change. Global sea temperatures are the highest that they have ever been. Drought, wild fires and searing heat have turned the southern European and Mediterranean wetlands into deserts. This has resulted in the birds that I made pilgrimages to see in the ‘70’s and 80’s colonising our islands. First came little egrets and now if you visit the nature reserves at Rutland Water you are likely to see more great white egrets than grey herons. This year saw the arrival of nesting black-winged stilts in the UK including two pairs at the RSPB’s Frampton Marsh reserve; the first successful breeding in Lincolnshire. If these “refugees” from southern Europe are to succeed here, conservation organisations such as the RSPB, the Wildlife Trusts and the Wildfowl and Wetland Trust have to ensure that appropriate habitats are created and maintained.

A study by Swedish and Finnish scientists have shown that European bird populations are responding to climate change by moving north and north-east. Unfortunately, their progress is thwarted by natural barriers such as mountains and sea. Weak fliers such as middle spotted woodpeckers are unable to cross the Baltic and indeed the English Channel.

Hummingbird hawkmoth. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Ray Kimber, the author of Titchwell Tales recorded the number of bird and other animal species seen on this Norfolk reserve over more than 40 years. In conversation with Ray he told me that the number of birds species seen on a daily basis on this fabulous RSPB reserve is almost unchanged. However, the actual species are very different. He cited the loss of Willow Tits and Nightingales replaced by the arrival of Cetti’s Warblers and egrets. New insects have arrived including willow emerald damselfly and Norfolk hawker dragonfly. On my recent visit silver-washed fritillary and white admiral butterflies were on the wing in the car park species formerly associate with southern England.

With any luck, by the time you read this we will have better weather in the Stamford area, presenting the opportunity to see more dragonflies and butterflies. So happy hunting!