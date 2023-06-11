Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) is an approach to development, land and marine management that aims to restore and leave nature in a measurably better state than before the development took place, writes Rachel Butler, Executive Director of East Mercia Rivers Trust

Although the UK has protection laws for wildlife, we are one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. Important habitats continue to be lost to development, so BNG aims to create new habitats, as well as enhance and protect existing ones.

The responsibility for ensuring BNG compliance has been placed squarely on the shoulders of local authorities. This is bound to add to the funding pressures on stretched local government planning departments. Whilst BNG is to be welcomed, there is still much uncertainty surrounding implementation, from how to measure biodiversity through to how the regulations will be enforced and monitored. I have no doubt many developers and local authorities are scratching their heads right now!

The work of the East Mercia Rivers Trust

The work of the East Mercia Rivers Trust

East Mercia Rivers Trust is a river restoration charity, and we see an opportunity with BNG to accelerate our work. But how can you get involved?

A key activity of BNG is the need for habitat projects to be monitored for up to 30 years. This will need to be done independently of the developers and it is unlikely local authorities will have the resources, let alone the knowledge to step up to this challenge. That’s where local communities can play a role. Working with charities such as East Mercia Rivers Trust people of all ages and abilities can get involved!

The work of the East Mercia Rivers Trust

Rachel Butler, executive director of East Mercia Rivers Trust

Citizen science or community science is where scientific investigations including asking questions, collecting data, or interpreting the results, is supported, and sometimes led by, volunteers.

Working with experts and charities, citizen scientists, contribute to data monitoring and collection. East Mercia Rivers Trust is working to build up our volunteer capacity in readiness for BNG. But there are many ither ways to get involved with your river and learn more about the Welland catchment in which we live. So, if you have a passion for wildlife, like the outdoors, or are keen to gain skills and knowledge, get in touch via: https://eastmercia.org