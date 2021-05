Nearly 100 classic cars lined up in the shadow of Burghley House on Sunday.

The Rover P4 Drivers’ Guild hadits first outing of 2021 and the day attracted 92 P4 Rover cars dating from 1949 to 1969.

Despite the forecast, it didn’t rain until later in the day so the club enjoyed the wonderful grounds of Burghley House.

Burghley Classic Cars event. Photo: David Dykes

Reader David Dykes, of Helpston, captured this photo of the cars.