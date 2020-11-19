Pupils and staff have been sent home from school following a positive coronavirus case.

This morning (November 19), 48 pupils and two members of staff at Stamford Welland Academy were told they had to isolate after a child in Year 9 was confirmed to have coronavirus.

Vicky Lloyd, headteacher at Stamford Welland Academy, said: "It's the first case we've had. Obviously lots of local schools have had cases and we've managed to get to this point without any positive cases."