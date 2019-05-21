Almost a quarter of all road accidents in Lincolnshire involve a bike, police figures reveal.

Collisions reported over the past five years show that motorcyclists and cyclists face higher risk on the county's roads.

About 20 per cent of fatalities are motorcyclists or cyclists - 62 motorcyclist and 13 cyclists in the past five years.

As a result, Lincolnshire officers are supporting the national 2Wheels campaign to raise awareness of the dangers faced by cyclists and motorcyclists.

The campaign is aimed at all motorists and encourages drivers and riders to share the road responsibly to help reduce the number of collisions.

It also educates about the dangers of not having the correct skills, knowledge and personal protective equipment.

Inspector Michael Burke from Lincolnshire Police said: "Cyclists and motorcyclists are more vulnerable and we aim to do all we can, through both education and enforcement, to keep these two groups safe, and all motorists can play and part in this.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones added: "Any loss of life and limb as a result of accidents on our roads is a horrible ordeal for both the victims and their families and I will continue to seek new and innovative ways of tackling this issue."

Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership will be educating motorists and cyclists by going out into communities and speaking to road user groups, businesses, companies and private enterprises.

This includes reminding people that a safe distance when passing cyclists is a minimum of 1.5 metres.

More details on this scheme can be found here. Or click here for more information on what the road safety partnership offers.

