Residents of Brooke Avenue in Stamford celebrate People’s Postcode Lottery win

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 17:30, 27 November 2020

Eight people in Stamford are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Brooke Avenue neighbours netted the windfall when PE9 2RU was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today (November 27).

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said: "What a great way to kick-off your weekend, congratulations to our winners in Stamford.

