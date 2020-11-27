Eight people in Stamford are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Brooke Avenue neighbours netted the windfall when PE9 2RU was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today (November 27).

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said: "What a great way to kick-off your weekend, congratulations to our winners in Stamford.