Police phone lines were out of action last night due to a network fault.

Lincolnshire Police’s non-urgent 101 number was not working for sometime last night due to the fault, which has now been repaired.

The force says that the 999 emergency number was not affected by the problems.

Lincolnshire Police 101 number was out of action last night PHOTO: STOCK

The county’s 101 number has come under fire recently from South Holland district councillors – who had branded it ‘not fit for purpose’ after one man faced a 49 minute wait.

A force statement said: “Our 101 and online reporting services are fully back up and running again now. Technical issues sorted.

“Our 999 service wasn’t impacted at any point. Thank you for your patience and remember - in an emergency always call 999, for anything not urgent it’s 101 or online reporting.”