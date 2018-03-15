New additions to Rat Race Dirty Weekend 2018 course at Burghley Park

The director of the world’s largest assault course which is returning to Stamford this year has lifted the lid on what’s in store at the event.

Rat Race Dirty Weekend takes place at Burghley Park on May 12 and the 20-mile course includes a mass of mud, cargo nets, tunnels, slides and freezing cold water.

Jim Mee told the Mercury his team have conjured up a new obstacle for the course in the shape of ‘Final Furlong’ - a giant scaffolding structure which competitors have to climb up before sliding down the other side of it to reach the finish line.

There will also be new resting areas in the shape of a disco-themed London taxi and shed - both of which will have laser beams inside and are set to be placed between obstacles to help keep competitor’s in good spirits.

Another new feature will be a beer festival tent at the end of the course which will sell local ale and provide another option for those who want more mellow option to the event’s afterparty tent.

Jim said the new beer tent is the “highlight” of this year’s event.

He said: “We have a really big party tent but not everyone wants to be in it all the time.”

He added he was pleased the event is returning to Burghley.

He said “We always had a really good working relationship with Burghley ever since the beginning. People love the event at Burghley - it wouldn’t happen anywhere else.”

The Water Wipeout section which includes water obstacles has also been tweaked so the whopping 19ft jump into water at the end of it has been increased to a heart-stopping 23ft.

This year the afterparty tent will be headlined by Ministry of Sound DJ Dave Pearce.

The event attracts people from all across the world - and this year is no different with a group of 60 Dutchmen among those expected to take part.