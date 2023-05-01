Burghley House was bustling with visitors as a new adventure playground opened at the site.

A re-discovered woodland at the stately home near Stamford has been transformed into a play attraction.

And visitors took the first chance they could to visit the Hide and Secrets playground, with tickets for the attraction sold out over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The opening of the Hide and Secrets adventure playground at Burghley House near Stamford

It combines play, exploration, and discovery with six family play zones and a hidden towers structure.

The hidden towers have two big slides, climbing walls, wobbly walkways and crawl tunnels.

There are also sky-high bug towers, giant mole hills, den making woodland facilities and a huge wooden magpie’s nest.

Hide and Secrets opening

Tickets are available for the new attraction online, which also offer admission to Burghley’s two gardens – the Tudor inspired garden of surprises and the sculpture garden.

For more details, visit www.burghley.co.uk.

Three-year-old Reuben Sharman in the magpie nest

The opening of the Hide and Secrets adventure playground at Burghley House near Stamford

The opening of the Hide and Secrets adventure playground at Burghley House near Stamford

The opening of the Hide and Secrets adventure playground at Burghley House near Stamford

The opening of the Hide and Secrets adventure playground at Burghley House near Stamford

The opening of the Hide and Secrets adventure playground at Burghley House near Stamford

The opening of the Hide and Secrets adventure playground at Burghley House near Stamford

The opening of the Hide and Secrets adventure playground at Burghley House near Stamford

The opening of the Hide and Secrets adventure playground at Burghley House near Stamford

Ross Horton helps his daughter Isla

The opening of the Hide and Secrets adventure playground at Burghley House near Stamford

The opening of the Hide and Secrets adventure playground at Burghley House near Stamford

The opening of the Hide and Secrets adventure playground at Burghley House near Stamford

A dad joined his children on the playground

Florence Bowie, 4, on the slide

The playground was busy

The opening of the Hide and Secrets adventure playground at Burghley House near Stamford

The opening of the Hide and Secrets adventure playground at Burghley House near Stamford

The opening of the Hide and Secrets adventure playground at Burghley House near Stamford

Did you take photos at the opening weekend? Email them to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk