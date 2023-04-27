A new adventure playground at Burghley House is just days away from opening.

A re-discovered woodland at the stately home near Stamford has been transformed into a play attraction.

Visitors will be welcomed for the first time on Saturday (April 29) in time for the early May bank holiday.

It combines play, exploration, and discovery with six family play zones and a hidden towers structure.

Whether thrill-seekers or bug-hunters, youngsters can discover sky-high bug towers, clamber over giant mole hills, explore the woodland and climb a huge wooden magpie’s nest, before tackling the hidden towers with its two big slides, climbing walls, wobbly walkways and crawl tunnels.

Miranda Rock of Burghley House said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that after many months of hard work our new ‘Hide and Secrets’ is open.

“This has been a collaboration between many parties, and I think we have created something truly unique and distinctly Burghley.

Tickets are available for the new attraction, which also offer admission to Burghley’s two gardens – the Tudor inspired garden of surprises and the sculpture garden.

Family tickets can also be bought for £30

Booking online in advance is recommended to ensure availability for visit date and time.

For more details, visit www.burghley.co.uk.

Hide and Secrets is open daily from 10am to 5pm.