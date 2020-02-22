Stamford Corn Exchange will play host to the first Mercury Community Awards in November.

Under the ownership of Iliffe Media, we are adding to our events programme with the new ceremony, which will recognise unsung members of the community in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

There will be 10 prizes up for grabs and whether it is someone befriending a lonely neighbour or a voluntary group providing services to the community, there is a category for everyone.

Judith Mackie at Stamford Corn Exchange.Photo: Lee Hellwing

Mercury editor Kerry Coupe said: “We’ve been absolutely delighted at the success of our Mercury Business Awards in recent years and we are proud to add another string to our bow with the launch of our new Mercury Community

Awards.

“Every week in print and online, we highlight the efforts that go on in our community to make it such a great place to work and live, and we thought it was about time we celebrated those achievements with a fantastic awards

night.

“We’re all hugely excited and I can’t wait to see all the entries when we launch the awards later in the year.”

And already the community awards has garnered support with Welland Vale Garden Inspirations of Uppingham coming on board as a

sponsor.

Nominations will open in the late summer.

As well as the community awards, the Mercury Business Awards will return for the 15th year and will be hostedat Greetham Valley in September. Nominations will open in the spring.

To find out more about the Mercury Business Awards or the Mercury Community Awards, contact Midlands events manager Sharron Marriott by e-mailing:sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk or call 07393

754539.

