The Slanted Door bar and restaurant in St Mary's Street, Stamford gets ready to open on August 8
Published: 12:00, 11 July 2020
The owners of a new bar and restaurant are preparing to open its ‘slanted’ door for the first time next month.
Brothers Oliver and Joseph Regis have spent lockdown turning a former Thai restaurant in St Mary’s Street, Stamford into The Slanted Door - a wine and cocktail bar with a separate fine dining restaurant.
It will be the first business they have run together, with a launch date set for Saturday, August 8.
More by this authorSuzanne Moon
