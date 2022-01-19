A new safety barrier has been installed outside a village hall.

A vehicle crashed into the barrier outside the village hall in Main Road, Uffington, on July 11, last year.

Hall manager, Vanessa Kimberley, contested Lincolnshire County Council's decision not to replace the barrier, and at a meeting before Christmas regarding the village's new playarea, Mrs Kimberley and fellow committee member Nick Kimberley took the chance to raise with councillors their concerns over the lack of barrier at the pinch point outside the village hall.

Uffington Village Hall manager Vanessa Kimberley, left, with Rachael Twinley and her four children Rhys, two, Seren, six, Cerys, nine, and Eleanor, 11. Photo: Nick Kimberley

It is thanks to the intervention of the councillors that a double length barrier was installed on Friday last week (January 14) - seven months after it was destroyed.

Racheal Twinley and her four children who walk along this stretch of road four times a day were there to see it installed.

Vanessa reminded all road users to drive legally through Uffington.

The destroyed barrier

She said: "It is unlikely that such damage could be inflicted on a metal barrier if the driver was obeying the 30mph speed limit."

The installation of the barrier came just the day before Uffington was named in The Daily Telegraph as one of the country's most desirable villages.