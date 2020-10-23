Have you ever wondered who lived in your house in the years before you?

That question was puzzling John Daffurn, then living at Rock Terrace, and so he began the research which led to his latest book, Stamford Tenants: a history of Rock Terrace and its occupants.

Having initially traced the people who lived in his own house from its construction to the present day, John set about charting the tenancy of the entire terrace.