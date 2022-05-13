Lakeside Healthcare, which has GP practices in Stamford, Bourne and Oundle, has appointed a new chief executive.

Jessica Bawden says she plans to be “out and about, talking to people, including patient groups, MPs, councillors and stakeholders, finding where the issues are and dealing with them”.

Former chief executive of Lakeside, Robert Harris, resigned from the group a week after Lakeside Stamford GP Practices were rated ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission’s inspection team.

New chief executive of Lakeside Healthcare Jessica Bawden

Ms Bawden will take up the post in September, overseeing eight practices with 170,000 patients in Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire.

She said: “I want to show people all the good things that Lakeside already does, and what innovations and improvements can be made in the future.”

Ms Bawden worked in the NHS for 15 years, most recently as director of primary care and out-of-hospital urgent care for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group.

She said: “All the roles I have held in the past have been around campaigning for change and improvements for services or, within the NHS, delivering better care for people.

“I always want a job where you can make a real difference and that is why my new role at Lakeside is so exciting.”

She added: “Lakeside is a well-established organisation with a strong partnership arrangement and committed staff.

“The combination of individual practices, supported by a central team, offers a resilient and agile structure.”

Lakeside Stamford is awaiting a new report from the Care Quality Commission, following a reinspection earlier in the year.